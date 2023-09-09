No pressure, says Siya

When Siya Kolisi thinks back to the euphoria of winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and the reception the Springboks received upon landing back in Johannesburg, he still gets goosebumps. They will draw inspiration from that and the support across the country and in France tomorrow when South Africa starts the defence of their title in Marseille’s Stade Velodrome against Scotland (kickoff 5:45pm) in pool B.

They will have an entire nation behind them, desperate for another feel-good story during trying times, and Kolisi says this does not create extra pressure on the team. The Boks are 33 individuals selected to represent the country at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and all have a common goal ‒ to keep on playing as a team for South Africa and its people. “We’re all different, that’s why it’s so nice to have such a diverse group,” said Kolisi yesterday.

“We represent different things, we play for different things, but the one thing that brings us together is South Africa and the people of South Africa. That’s who we want to represent. It’s a huge privilege and honour for us to play for them.” Apart from the Scots, the Boks will also face Romania (Sunday, September 17), Ireland (Saturday, September 23), and Tonga (Sunday, October 1) in what has been dubbed the group of death. The defending champions have the opportunity to go where no team has gone before in world rugby ‒ winning the tournament for a record fourth time. South Africa also has the opportunity to join the All Blacks as the other side who have won back-to-back titles.

From the outside, it may look like heaps of pressure is on the team. “It’s never pressure. We speak about it bluntly and honestly,” said Kolisi. “Coach Rassie (Erasmus, former Bok coach) spoke to us before the final (in 2019) about what pressure is and how much an honour and a privilege we have, because we’re doing what we love and we’re able to make people (in South Africa) feel that way. "I will never forget; when we won in Japan, it was special, it felt great. But when we landed in Johannesburg ‒ I’m actually getting goosebumps. I’ve never seen anything like that.

“The airport was, I think, under emergency because everybody left their working stations, they just wanted to see us. That is the kind of energy that drives us, the kind of energy that reminds us who we’re doing it for and why we’re doing it.” The Boks have this week received plenty of support in Toulon from South Africans who made the journey to France and locals. And after the news that the public broadcaster SABC will show several games, including all the Springbok matches, they can be assured of even more support back home. Right now, the team heads into the 2023 edition full of confidence, as defending champions, ranked second in the world, and with the backing of an army of green and gold supporters.