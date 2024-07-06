No training, huge talent

Durban — Self-taught aspiring artist Seluleko Sibiya, 19, hopes to turn his drawing talent into a livelihood. He has yet to sell anything, but his work is stirring interest on social media.

From the Mjahweni area in Nkandla, Sibiya said he used to watch his older cousin draw portraits while he was young and that is where he developed his love for drawing. A close-up of one of Seluleko Sibiya’s drawings. | Supplied He said he started out with HB pencils while at school, but as time went by he discovered charcoal pencils on YouTube. His family paid for charcoal pencils and he was able to order some online. “I do not use ink or any computer for my drawings,” he said.

He described his drawings as his hobby, but added: “I would like to be known for my artwork.” Sibiya said he drew famous people like Maskandi musicians and the newly elected premier, Thami Ntuli, because it was easier for people to recognise them. Close-ups of some of self-taught aspiring artist Seluleko Sibiya’s pictures. | Supplied Each drawing takes about three to four days. He matriculated from Mthiyaqwa Secondary School in 2022, but was unable to further his studies because of financial constraints.

He said he would like to pursue art. “I tried last year to get into UCT and Wits University, but it didn’t go well. I have applied this year at Durban University of Technology,” he said. Although art is his love, Sibiya said it was his second option because he wanted to become a mechanical engineer. He said he was considering studying at Mangosuthu University of Technology where he had been accepted, but tuition fees are high.