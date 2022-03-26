No visible law enforcement on Durban’s beachfront... SAPS office empty

Durban - No visible law enforcement on Durban’s promenade ‒ not on foot nor patrol vehicles ‒ while the SAPS satellite station is empty, with just a crackling radio. That was the finding of a visit by a team of eThekwini councillors from the finance, security and emergency services committee to the city’s beachfront last week.

Yesterday, DA councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker said their team spent an hour along the promenade to investigate recent reported criminal activity along the Golden Mile, which included a jogger being stabbed seven times in the early morning at the beginning of March. Sewshanker said the purpose of the visit was to monitor the presence of law enforcement along the beachfront. She said from Mini Town to Addington Hospital, there “was no law enforcement along the beachfront”.

“The satellite SAPS office door was closed, but we opened it and went in. It was totally abandoned, but the radio was on. Even if there was a shift change, whoever is on duty should wait until the next shift arrives. “Where is the security management of the beachfront?” asked Sewshanker yesterday. She added that there have been “more and more incidents of bag snatching, muggings and car thefts being reported”.

“Metro police are understaffed and under-resourced due to years of maladministration and there is a clear lack of political will to have these long-standing issues in the department addressed,” she said, highlighting that a contract dealing with security management along the promenade needs to be reinstated. The previous security management unit which patrolled the area had been removed, she said. She said the issue of beachfront security would be submitted to the finance, security and emergency services committee as well as to council.

The empty satellite SAPS office will be referred to provincial level. The jogger who was stabbed during a Sunday morning run with friends and who did not wish to be named, told sister paper The Post that she had noticed four men walking towards her and the group of friends. “The next thing I knew I was pushed to the ground and my headscarf was in the sand. I did not see their faces nor hear their voices. I didn’t even see the knife. I felt like I was being punched or beaten not knowing I was being stabbed,” she said.

Hunching down in a crouched position, she was stabbed seven times on her shoulders and back. Following this attack, eThekwini metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad told The Post that metro police were aware of the incident. When asked about tackling crime on the beachfront, Sewpersad said metro police had set up a multi-pronged approach with various enforcement agencies and units, including private security.