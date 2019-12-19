If you have any unwanted books, donate them to the Street Lit Project which helps previously homeless people such as bookseller, Richard Nzima, to earn a living by selling their books.

Durban - Lying on the beach with a good book with the sound of the ocean and a warm breeze is a must for any summer holiday. This festive season, Street Lit booksellers from the Denis Hurley Centre hope they can offer a variety of great holiday reads which could be up for grabs along Durban’s beachfront promenade - but they need the public’s help to ensure they have enough stock to sell.

Known as the Street Lit Project, this innovative method of selling books and promoting literacy is also providing income and dignity for previously homeless people.

Denis Hurley Centre director Raymond Perrier said: “Street Lit is the Denis Hurley Centre project to help homeless people get off the streets by giving them the chance to sell second-hand books. We are close to finalising arrangements with the municipality to sell on the beachfront over the festive season and we need a lot more books... “It is the perfect social cohesion project - and a perfect passion project for this season. We would love donors to write a little message in the book about themselves and what they thought of the book which can be read by the person selling the book and, ultimately, the person buying it - allowing the message of goodwill to travel through the retail chain of the books gathered and sold,” he said.

If you have any unwanted books, donate them to the Street Lit Project which helps previously homeless people such as bookseller, Richard Nzima, to earn a living by selling their books.

The Street Lit Project was recently placed in the top 10 projects in the annual SAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards.

Taking sixth place, the project was given a grant of R400000 and the advice of a business mentor to help further develop the project.

Perrier, who recently attended a national conference on dealing with homelessness, said other cities around the country would like to implement the booksellers’ business model.