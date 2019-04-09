Durban - THE DA said the National Prosecuting Authority was quick to act on singing sensation Babes Wodumo, but it was now time for them to act on evidence against senior ANC officials like Ace Magashule, the party's secretary general.

Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, along with her sister-cum-manager, Nondumiso, were found guilty of wilfully defaulting to appear in court and were fined R1000 at the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday. The sisters, along with fellow musician Thobeka "Tipcee" Ndaba had failed to appear in court on Friday, where they faced a common assault charge for an alleged assault of a Durban woman at an Umbilo guesthouse last month.

Tipcee escaped with a warning, after she produced a doctor's note, while the court rejected the Simelane's representations that their car hard broken down while travelling from Pietermaritzburg.

Refiloe Ntsekhe, the DA’s national spokesperson, said the NPA had acted quickly against the Wololo hitmaker and her sister, but it should also act on allegations of alleged corruption and looting against ANC senior officials.

“While Babes Wodumo has a case to answer for, what is of greater concern is the fact that not a single case implicating Magashule, and other high-ranking ANC officials, has reached a point of a docket being referred to the NPA for criminal prosecution – despite the wide ranging evidence proving his involvement in criminal activities including a well-oiled state capture network – receiving 10% share of every government contract in the Free State,” said the DA.

Ntsekhe said the handling of the case against the Simelanes and those allegedly implicated in corruption within the ANC, showed that “not everyone is equal before the law”.

“The Hawks have been in possession of evidence that is enough to arrest the Guptas, Ace Magashule, Mosebenzi Zwane and other ANC-connected individuals for more than a year. If we are all equal before the law, why have these perpetrators of state capture not been prosecuted by the NPA?”

The Simelane sisters and Ndaba are expected back in the Durban Magistrate's Court on April 24 for their assault case, while Mandla Mampintsha Maphumulo is expected to appear before the Pinetown Magistrates Court on May 5 for his alleged abuse of Babes.