NSRI evacuates 6 ill crew members from ship

Durban ‒ NSRI Durban duty crew and Netcare 911 ambulance services rescued six sick crew members from a ship off Durban on Tuesday. Clifford Ireland, NSRI Durban duty coxswain, said they were placed on alert at 7.26am on Tuesday to prepare to meet a motor vessel bulk carrier later in the day off-shore of the Port of Durban to patient evacuate six crewmen suffering a medical condition.

Story continues below Advertisment

At 3pm, sea rescue craft Alec Rennie and Spirit of Surfski 6 were launched, accompanied by four Netcare 911 rescue paramedics. “On arrival at the vessel, in unfavourable sea conditions with 3m swells, the rescue paramedics and NSRI rescue swimmers were transferred aboard the vessel,” said Ireland. “Patients were medically assessed by the paramedics and advanced medical treatment was initiated.

Story continues below Advertisment

“In a challenging rescue technical transfer operation, five of the patients, in stable conditions, were transferred off the motor vessel onto our sea rescue craft using life-jackets, protective gear and safety lines. One patient, in a serious but stable condition, secured into a Stokes basket stretcher, was transferred onto our sea rescue craft. “In the care of the paramedics they were brought to our NSRI Durban rescue base and all were transported to hospital in Netcare 911 ambulances.” The five adult Filipino patients and one adult Mozambican patient are expected to make full recoveries.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The transfer operation on the scene took just over three hours and the operation was completed and closed at around 8pm,” said Ireland. “Our NSRI crew, the Netcare 911 paramedics and the ship’s crew are commended for the successful operation under trying conditions.” Staff Reporter