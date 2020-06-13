Nurse determined to beat coronavirus diagnosis with immune boosters, optimism

Durban – Covid-19 might be scary for most, but a Durban nurse is determined to recover and get back to doing what she loves. Portia Maloyi, 42, has been a nurse since 2011 and describes joining the profession as the best decision she had ever made. Originally from Thohoyandou, Venda, Maloyi tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. She is quarantined alone at her Durban home because her family, including her five daughters, live in Thohoyandou. “I worry about my mother and my family because I can tell they are scared, they don’t know what will happen to me because this virus could kill me. But they call and check on me every day,” Maloyi said. A good friend delivers food and medicine to her front door.

Maloyi told the Independent on Saturday she was tested when she noticed she had flu-like symptoms, such as a cough and headaches. She later lost her sense of taste and smell, experienced severe headaches and fatigue.

“I’m not sure where I contracted the virus from, it might have been from work, or a supermarket. I’m not sure exactly where I got it.

“However, I’m doing well, or rather let me say coping under the circumstances. I hope I make it out of this alive because immediately after I’ve fully recovered, I’m going back to work and serving my community,” said Maloyi.

She said she was fighting the virus by taking immune boosters, such as vitamin C, combined with flu medication and a home-made mix of ginger, garlic and lemon. She also advised eating a lot of citrus fruit.

Maloyi’s diagnosis has not deterred her from wanting to be a “heroine” in her community - just as her mother, Khaukanani Hilda Maloyi, was during her nursing days.

She said her passion for nursing drove her to always strive to give patients the best possible care.

Her mother, 64, and retired, planted the idea of nursing in her mind after finishing matric. She completed her four-year nursing course at the Far North Nursing School in Limpopo.

“Nursing is my calling. I’d never trade my job for anything. I love my work. I love being a nurse.

“My mom is a hero back home in Thohoyandou because she’s helped a lot of people. I saw that from her and wanted to be a hero in my own right.”

Maloyi encouraged people who tested positive for the virus to remain hopeful and know there is life again after Covid-19. She said she was aware some people died, but said a large number of people had recovered from the virus as well.

“I hope my story can bring hope, and also people can believe that the virus is real, there are some who don’t believe that it is.

“My advice to South Africans is that they should stay home and go out only when absolutely necessary and adhere to the lockdown regulations.

“I believe if we do that, then we can beat this pandemic.”