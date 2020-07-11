Offer a new home for abandoned pets with the SPCA and the IOS

Durban - Pets are being discarded as families, bearing the brunt of job losses or reduced salaries because of the pandemic, can no longer afford to keep them. That is one of the harsh realities facing animal organisations as Covid-19 and the continued lockdown continue to wreak havoc on families’ lives. And with the massive cold front this weekend, warm blankets are urgently needed at the Durban & Coast SPCA. This week, the animal shelter said it had seen an increase in the numbers of pets and strays coming into their shelter during lockdown, with 952 dogs and 729 cats being admitted during May and June. The marketing manager for Durban & Coast SPCA, Tanya Fleischer, also confirmed that the cattery was full.

“During this period, we have seen a higher number of strays and unwanted animals being brought in and the reason for surrender is mostly that the owner is unable to afford the pet,” said Fleischer.

This, along with the curtailment of the organisation’s fund-raising market days and limited numbers being allowed into its shop, has seen a marked decrease in the organisation’s income during the lockdown period.

Fleischer said as part of its Mandela Day initiative, the organisation would like to encourage pet adoption for the many animals in the shelter looking for their “forever home”.

This includes Stella, which has been in the kennels since February. She was delighted to get out of her kennel, have a run in the sunshine and take part in the photoshoot with the Independent on Saturday.

“Stella is a cross-breed and was found as a stray. She’s got a beautiful nature and is constantly happy,” said Fleischer.

Meanwhile, Comet, who was handed in as an unwanted pet, sat quietly and simply enjoyed having a cuddle.

“We think Comet could be a cross- between a Jack Russell and Labrador. He’s been shutting down a bit, so we’ve been working with him,” said Fleischer.

She emphasised that adoptions are strictly by appointment only.

To check out pets looking for a forever home and all the work being done by Durban & Coastal SPCA during lockdown, join the Independent on Saturday on Wednesday at 2pm live on the IOS Facebook page - @IOSNewsSA.