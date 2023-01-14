The KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society is eagerly anticipating the official recognition of sign language as the 12th official language in South Africa this year. As they gear up for their Talk Sign project, “Let’s Unite and Sign” on March 10, they are excited about the future for deaf people.

Upon its approval, the SA Constitution of 1996 will recognise South African Sign Language (SASL) as one of the official languages in Section 6. KZN Blind and Deaf Society public relations officer Yegeshne Naidu told the Independent on Saturday this would mean more opportunities for the deaf community. “This will open doors for the deaf. It will mean more employment opportunities, more access to schools for deaf children who will not to be restricted only to schools for the disabled, but for them to join mainstream schools too,” said Naidu.

She also said it would bridge a gap between the deaf and the different organisations they interact with daily. She hoped it would be compulsory for service organisations such as police and hospitals to be taught the basics. “Communication has been a major barrier. Now you have a priority to learn sign language,” said Naidu. KZN Blind and Deaf Society honorary life vice-president Sushiela Naidoo said recognition of SASL as an official language had been long-awaited and the society had left no stone unturned to ensure deaf people were treated as equal citizens.

Implementation would bring “joy to every deaf person, their families, to the KZN BDS and to society at large. It would end alienation suffered over the years”. Naidoo said the deaf could vociferously lobby for their rights to be recognised. Society administrator Hamida Bhayay said she was excited about the opportunities the youth would get.

According to the South African Schools Act the amendment would bring inclusivity to deaf pupils as the curriculum from Grades R to 12 would recognise SASL as a home language for promotional purposes. The Independent on Saturday visited Sibongile Shandu, Busi Nxumalo, Thembi Ngcungama and Lindelihle Mkhize at the society’s sewing department to learn what the amendment would mean to them. “I am excited for people to learn and communicate with me. I usually struggle with communication in the public and rely on my children to assist me,” said Shandu.

Mkhize said she was born deaf and was happy about the opportunities the future would bring. Nxumalo said she hoped there would be more work opportunities and that sign language would be introduced in schools. “I hope sign language will be learnt in all schools so that even in crisis situations a deaf person can communicate and get help from someone who will understand them,” said Nxumalo.