Old-age homes condemn killing of four pensioners this week

Durban – Old-age homes have condemned the gruesome killing of elderly people that took place this week in Westville and Reservoir Hills. This comes after the murder of four pensioners whose bodies were found with gunshot wounds in two different incidents during Senior Awareness Month, October.

In the one incident, an elderly couple, aged 81 and 82, were found lying in a pool of blood inside their Westville home last week. Another horrific incident happened in Reservoir Hills on Monday where two elderly men were found with fatal gunshot wounds in Mount Batten Drive. It is alleged that an Indian man, aged 67, was found lying on his back on the porch of a Mount Batten home with two gunshot wounds to his chest.

It was also established that there was another white male, aged 67, lying on a bed inside the home with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head and a .38 special revolver in his right hand. Charlotte Edgar of Robin Hood Foundation urged community members to acknowledge and always display love to the senior citizens. “The sad thing is that most of these people are neglected by their families. They are vulnerable and lonely and a target to the criminals. But I think we have to take it upon ourselves to know what is happening in our surroundings. We need to each know who our neighbours are so that we are able to communicate if there are signs of trouble,” said Edgar.

Chairperson of Issy Geshen Home, Guy Levene, said they strongly condemn violence against elders. “We need to stand united in the fight against elder abuse. If we commit to raising awareness, promoting dignity and safeguarding the well-being of our beloved elder community, we will be able to prevent such incidents. If we all stick together on this goal, with each step we move closer to a future free from abuse and filled with compassion and respect for all elders,” he said. SAPS has launched an investigation of both incidents and no arrests have been made.