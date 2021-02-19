On a leash

Get out of the dog box! Monday is National Walking the Dog Day, combining quality time spent with our best friends, and a good dose of healthy exercise. On the leash are Michael Ntuli with Ben, Kevin Ellis with Ashton, Siya Ntuli with Ava and Gareth Greaves with Brittany in the gardens of the Kloof and Highway SPCA.

All four dogs are available for adoption and would relish the opportunity for daily walks with new families.

The Kloof SPCA is open daily and Ellis and Greaves run the hidden treasures marquee, which includes a section where everything is sold for R10. Saturdays are a great way to spend a day safely in the outdoors at Marilyn’s Tea Garden, and with Ellis, a champion dancer and veteran entertainer, providing impromptu entertainment on a stage under the giant trees. Open from 8am to 3pm. Call the Kloof and Highway SPCA on 031 764 1212/3.

The Independent on Saturday