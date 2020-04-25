On World Malaria Day, the WHO reminds us malaria remains a big killer

Durban - Measures to prevent the spread of Malaria across sub-Saharan Africa should not be relaxed because of the focus on the coronavirus, a medical expert believes.

“As the world’s attention focuses on Covid-19, our efforts to eradicate malaria must remain a priority because it is in times of health and economic crises that diseases have the potential of resurgence. We simply cannot let our guard down if we are to protect the millions at high risk from malaria - many of whom are farmers - and stop the cycle of hunger and poverty,” said Dr Jacqueline Applegate, president of the vector-borne disease prevention unit at Bayer, a multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company.

Malaria is carried by the female Anopheles mosquito, a mosquito in tropical and subtropical regions.

Malaria is usually as asymptoma­tic, uncomplicated, or severe, with either no symptoms if asymptomatic; or fever, profuse sweating, and headaches if uncomplicated; or anemia and end-organ damage if severe.

The World Malaria Report of 2019 indicated sub-Saharan Africa accounted for about 93% of malaria cases and 94% of deaths. More than two-thirds were among children younger than five. In 2018, it led to 405000 deaths worldwide. Nearly half the world’s population remains at risk.