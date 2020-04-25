On World Malaria Day, the WHO reminds us malaria remains a big killer
“As the world’s attention focuses on Covid-19, our efforts to eradicate malaria must remain a priority because it is in times of health and economic crises that diseases have the potential of resurgence. We simply cannot let our guard down if we are to protect the millions at high risk from malaria - many of whom are farmers - and stop the cycle of hunger and poverty,” said Dr Jacqueline Applegate, president of the vector-borne disease prevention unit at Bayer, a multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company.
Malaria is carried by the female Anopheles mosquito, a mosquito in tropical and subtropical regions.
Malaria is usually as asymptomatic, uncomplicated, or severe, with either no symptoms if asymptomatic; or fever, profuse sweating, and headaches if uncomplicated; or anemia and end-organ damage if severe.
The World Malaria Report of 2019 indicated sub-Saharan Africa accounted for about 93% of malaria cases and 94% of deaths. More than two-thirds were among children younger than five. In 2018, it led to 405000 deaths worldwide. Nearly half the world’s population remains at risk.
The illness has a mortality rate of about 1100 people a day, taking the life of a child every two minutes.
According to Applegate, since 2000, the battle against malaria has culminated in a 60% reduction of malaria-related deaths.
“Covid-19 is threatening to disrupt malaria prevention,” she said.
With today marking World Malaria Day, countries especially vulnerable to malaria are encouraged to ensure the continuity of malaria prevention.
"Under the worst-case scenario, in which all insecticide-treated net (ITN) campaigns are suspended and there is a 75% reduction in access to effective antimalarial medicines, the estimated tally of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa in 2020 would reach 769000, twice the number of deaths in 2018," WHO said in a statement.