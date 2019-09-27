Durban - Saturday is World Rabies Day and this year the focus is on vaccination as the foundation of prevention and control with a the theme "Rabies: Vaccinate to Eliminate".
Dog bites cause almost all human rabies cases in South Africa, and globally, vaccinations are the most effective way to reduce the risk of this disease, says Dr Guy Fyvie, Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s nutritional advisor.
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases confirms eight South African cases of human rabies this year to date. These cases were from KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo. In addition, two deaths were classified as probable rabies cases, one in KwaZulu-Natal and the other in the Eastern Cape.
Globally an estimated 55 000 deaths occur each year due to canine rabies.
While the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development holds regular vaccination clinics in key areas that have rabies outbreaks or scares, Fyvie said it remains our responsibility to have our dogs and cats vaccinated against the disease.