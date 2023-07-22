Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

One step closer for baby refuge

The Edith Benson Babies Home held a roof wetting ceremony yesterday, part of the continual re-building of the home after it was burned down in a fire in 2018. At yesterday’s ceremony were, from left, Child Welfare Durban and District president Desmond Msomi; CWDD interim general manager Rajan Pillay; Sibaya Community Trust CSI trust fund manager Jane Pillay; architect Richard Govender; foreman Zamile Radebe; engineer Nilendran Iyakannu and Construction for Africa managing director Virosh Singh. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Africa News Agency ANA

The Edith Benson Babies Home held a roof wetting ceremony yesterday, part of the continual re-building of the home after it was burned down in a fire in 2018. At yesterday’s ceremony were, from left, Child Welfare Durban and District president Desmond Msomi; CWDD interim general manager Rajan Pillay; Sibaya Community Trust CSI trust fund manager Jane Pillay; architect Richard Govender; foreman Zamile Radebe; engineer Nilendran Iyakannu and Construction for Africa managing director Virosh Singh. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Africa News Agency ANA

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban - The Edith Benson Babies Home celebrated its roof wetting yesterday, taking it one step closer to providing shelter for abandoned babies.

The home, run by the Child Welfare Durban and District (CWDD), burned down in 2018.

CWDD interim general manager Rajan Pillay said that as of November last year, more than 10 000 babies had been abandoned in South Africa. He attributed this high number to, among other things, high levels of poverty, teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence, poor knowledge or lack of sexual education, poor family planning and high levels of illegal abortions.

“The new babies’ home has been designed to be conducive to the growth of babies. There’s an internal and external play area for babies, lots of natural light, and trees and plants surround the building. The home can accommodate 70 babies between birth and 2 years old. It has two sick bays as well as rooms for professionals such as psychologists and doctors, a self-contained milk preparatory room, boardroom and offices.”

Pillay thanked Durban businessman Vivian Reddy for his contribution to re-building the home.

More on this

“Mr Reddy has supported our organisation over a number of years. When he heard of the home rebuild, he donated R7.5 million, matching what the organisation received from insurers after the fire.”

The Indpendent on Saturday

Related Topics:

DurbanBuildingChild AbuseGender-Based ViolenceTeenage Pregnancy

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe