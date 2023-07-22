One step closer for baby refuge

The home, run by the Child Welfare Durban and District (CWDD), burned down in 2018.

Durban - The Edith Benson Babies Home celebrated its roof wetting yesterday, taking it one step closer to providing shelter for abandoned babies.

CWDD interim general manager Rajan Pillay said that as of November last year, more than 10 000 babies had been abandoned in South Africa. He attributed this high number to, among other things, high levels of poverty, teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence, poor knowledge or lack of sexual education, poor family planning and high levels of illegal abortions.

“The new babies’ home has been designed to be conducive to the growth of babies. There’s an internal and external play area for babies, lots of natural light, and trees and plants surround the building. The home can accommodate 70 babies between birth and 2 years old. It has two sick bays as well as rooms for professionals such as psychologists and doctors, a self-contained milk preparatory room, boardroom and offices.”

Pillay thanked Durban businessman Vivian Reddy for his contribution to re-building the home.