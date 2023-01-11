Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Open at last after Covid delays centenary ceremony

Principal Andrew Graaf cuts the ribbon to mark the opening of the Centenary Gates at 102-year-old Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School, the ceremony having been delayed by Covid. Picture: Supplied.

Published 47m ago

The Centenary Gates at Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School have at last been opened two years after the institution’s 100-year anniversary, due to the Covid pandemic.

“The building of Centenary Gates was one of the projects for our Centenary Year 2020 ‒ subsequently shelved for two years because of Covid,” principal Andrew Graaf told the Independent on Saturday.

“It was a wonderful accomplishment then to recently hold the ribbon opening ceremony of these majestic gates for our mighty school. While they symbolise our 100 years to date, they will be a proud welcome for years to come for all who enter through them.”

