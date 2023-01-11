Open at last after Covid delays centenary ceremony

The Centenary Gates at Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School have at last been opened two years after the institution’s 100-year anniversary, due to the Covid pandemic.
“The building of Centenary Gates was one of the projects for our Centenary Year 2020 ‒ subsequently shelved for two years because of Covid,” principal Andrew Graaf told the Independent on Saturday.
“It was a wonderful accomplishment then to recently hold the ribbon opening ceremony of these majestic gates for our mighty school. While they symbolise our 100 years to date, they will be a proud welcome for years to come for all who enter through them.”
