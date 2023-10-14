Open garden host Almut Buhr and gardener Continuous Injesi with Patchy and Milo in the “garden with many rooms”.

The Buhrs’ garden is one of Kloof Rotary Anns 31st annual open gardens. People are invited to admire three gardens in the Kloof area today and tomorrow (October 14 and 15) from 9.30am to 4.30pm, with the R30 entry fee per garden (children under 12 free) going to local charities.