Open garden host Almut Buhr and gardener Continuous Injesi with Patchy and Milo in the “garden with many rooms”.
The Buhrs’ garden is one of Kloof Rotary Anns 31st annual open gardens. People are invited to admire three gardens in the Kloof area today and tomorrow (October 14 and 15) from 9.30am to 4.30pm, with the R30 entry fee per garden (children under 12 free) going to local charities.
The gardens are at: 11 Lyngarth Road, Kloof; 74 Everton Road, Gillitts; and 1 Sandlee, 4 Coghill Avenue, Kloof.
The Ubuntu Ground Café Hillcrest Aids Centre (26 Old Main Road, Hillcrest) is offering a tea/coffee and cake special for R55. Their shops and nursery will be open on both days.
The Kloof Rotary Anns Annual Open Gardens is supported by 1000 Hills Tourism.
Entry fees are payable at each garden in cash or by zapper.
For more information, contact Andrea at either 083 630 6486 or email [email protected], or Gill at 083 540 2212.
The Independent on Saturday