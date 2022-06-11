Opening a path to life in wood

Durban - “Give him any picture and he can carve it,” says Magesh Govender, the wife of wood artist Pragalathan Govender, as he chisels intently into a piece of yellowwood on the workbench of his Yellowwood Park home. As you enter the Govender home, the first thing that greets you is a garlanded panel of a deity he carved. In their dining room is a beautiful detailed carving of Ganesha, with a tiny mouse sitting at the foot of the elephant god. “The mouse was a demon Ganesha tamed,” Magesh tells us.

Govender, known as Preggie to his friends, is untrained in woodwork. He works full time in the shipping and logistics industry, and in his spare time is at his work bench carving Kavady panels or chariot frames. He has donated a lot of his work to local temples. “I just want people to enjoy my work,'' he says. Pragalathan Govender at work in his garage in Yellowwood Park. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) “It all started with an old piece of wood,” he says. “My wife wanted me to make something with it. I thought I would try my hand at it. It’s a gift, I have no training. Although I did do art in primary school.” And while it is his religious carvings that have made his name, he would like to diversify.

He tells of a rhino he carved for a friend at work, from an off-cut of wood, and would like to get into carving the Big 5. He also made the family’s dining room table. Buddha, too, features in his repertoire. A customer had gone to India and searched for a specific rendition of Buddha, and came back empty handed. He tells how impressed she was when he carved it locally and showed it to her.. The carving of Ganesha in the Govenders’ home. His goal is to do carved doors as well. “I need the right tools and machinery, but I will get there,” he says.

Now he spends a lot of time sourcing his wood. He enjoys carving in yellowwood, but makes sure his wood is legally obtained. He also carves in mahogany (“which is a lot harder”) and jelutong, a hard wood from Malaysia, (“when I can get it”). “People don’t understand that wood is expensive and then there’s my time,” he says. “Everything is done by hand, even the sanding and polishing. It obviously all can be done these days with machines and 3D printing, but it’s my hobby and I want to pay tribute to those who have passed these skills down through generations.” Preggie Govender’s carved panel of Murugan. A complex carving of the deity Shiva. He tells how in the middle of the night he will be struck by an idea, and will sketch it out so he doesn’t forget it.

He has carved every Hindu deity, but is particularly fond of Ganesha. “He is the remover of obstacles. He clears the path. Anything we do, we first pray to Ganesha,” he says. When he first started wood carving, the couple were living in a small flat and Govender’s workshop was confined to a tiny balcony. Having just moved to Yellowwood Park, he relishes the space of his garage. “Life has a funny way of working out,” he says. “Now we’ve got a home. We’re blessed that God has opened our path, but we never forget where we came from.”

A large carving of Lord Venketeswara When he’s not working or carving, he enjoys gardening, fishing and swimming. “I love my dog and lead a busy life,” he says. And why does he do it? “When I’m carving, I have peace with what I’m doing. It’s just me, my carving and my tools,” he says. Catch his creations at www.facebook.com/Hand-carvings-done-by-Preggie-111784800342158/