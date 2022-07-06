Operation Dudula heads to Durban, but bishops will encourage protesters to embrace the ‘stranger in our midst’

The civil society movement has asked to meet the Diakonia Council of Churches and has been given police permission to do so.

Operation Dudula is a movement which says it wants to ensure that South Africans – and not undocumented foreigners – get jobs in the country.

The meeting will take place at midday at the Diakonia Centre, which is home to several non-governmental organisations, such as Refugee Social Services, Black Sash and Lawyers for Human Rights.

Reverend Musa Zondi, the chairperson of the Diakonia Council of Churches, said: “While we are unaware of the content of the petition, we surmise that, given the widely acknowledged stance of Operation Dudula against illegal foreigners in South Africa, they are targeting the Diakonia Centre because there are tenant organisations that work with fellow Africans from beyond our borders.”