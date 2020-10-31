Altering states of ignorance

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lindsay Slogrove Damn, here’s something else to stress out about. How do you know you really know you know and aren’t just unaware that you don’t know? Kinda throws the brain a little, no? Doing some regular scientific research in the home office, I discovered there’s a thing called the Dunning-Kruger effect.

It may not be new to the boffins out there, but it was new to me and it cracked open a world of angst.

The Dunning-Kruger effect, according to psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger, who really “discovered” it, is a cognitive bias in which people with low ability or knowledge at a task overestimate their ability.

“It is related to the cognitive bias of illusory superiority and comes from the inability of people to recognise their lack of ability” (thanks, Wiki).

In other words, people who know bugger all about what they’re doing also have no clue that they know bugger all and are doing a cruddy job.

Because they are ignorant of their ignorance/stupidity, they will not realise they have some learning to do and take steps to broaden their understanding, knowledge or competence.

The problem with this is, as Charles Darwin explained, “ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge”.

So the affected person unashamedly pursues whatever he/she thinks he/she is really good at or really smart about, mostly loudly and often, because they are unhindered by doubt or reality.

In this world of alternate facts and fake news, people translate, or decide between, opinion and truth, and if the opinion makes you feel better, that’s your fact.

It’s so very dangerous because the volume and frequency is on full blast, and now, when the world is suffering from Covid fatigue, fear, poverty and corruption, even normally “reasonable” people can be vulnerable to being a Dunning-Krugerite.

Social media is a magnifying glass for this affliction.

We follow people who have similar views, opinions or interests as us, and block or unfollow those who cheese us off. That’s reasonable: there’s so much ugliness out there, why would we subject ourselves to more irritation and anger?

But among “other” voices, are we missing information or knowledge that would give us a broader understanding of something, or ourselves?

Do we all have enough curiosity or courage to consider things from different angles before defaulting to “cast-in-stone” stupidity or going directly to outrage and anger?

Are we willing to embrace with humility the possibility of our own ignorance?

Dunning explained in a Vox interview: “The problem with it is we see it in other people, and we don’t see it in ourselves.”

It is terrifying that you may be an ass when you think you know it all. He says we all suffer it at some point in our lives, and it would be exhausting to triple check everything you decide or believe.

His advice: when making a decision or settling on a view, consider the consequences. The higher it is on the “calamity” scale, the more you should do the research or learning.

Must go now – I have a Dunning-Kruger test to do.

Slogrove is the news editor.

The Independent on Saturday