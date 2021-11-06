Editor’s Note: So you voted ‒ it’s not the end of your job

THE local government elections have come and gone. For the most part, by today most of us will know which party is in charge of our councils, and who our ward councillor is. Having voted, our job is done until the next election, right? Wrong! Now comes the most crucial job of the voter: holding to account those elected to power.

Whether the person who won your ward, or the party which won your council, is the one you voted for or not, these are the people who represent you and your interests. And it is your job to ensure that they take care of these interests. To begin with, your councillor should call a public meeting ASAP to learn what the service delivery and other issues pertaining to your ward are.

Ensure that this meeting is held ‒ demand it if necessary ‒ attend it and give your input. Ensure that a follow-up meeting is held after a reasonable period of time has passed, so you receive feedback on the issues raised. As much as we, the media, keep a close watch and report on the vagaries of municipal spending, it is you, the ratepayers, who must act as the ultimate watchdogs.