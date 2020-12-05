Refinery blast leaves residents in limbo

Durban - It must be an uneasy existence living in the Durban South basin, in the shadow of two oil refineries and various other industries where explosions, fires and gas leaks regularly happen with no warning and with potentially lethal consequences for surrounding communities.

Yesterday’s explosion and fire at the Engen refinery in Wentworth was but the latest incident at the plant in a long list, hardly a record to be proud of and hardly reassuring for Wentworth and Merebank residents who must deal with the choking fumes.

Videos of the fire taken from Wentworth show panicked residents, all complaining of two things: a lack of communication from both Engen and the city’s administration on what was happening, and not knowing whether to shelter in place or evacuate the area.

Yesterday’s incident yet again resurrects the question of whether eThekwini does, in fact, have a disaster management and evacuation plan in place for the city. Years after previous incidents first gave rise to the issue, residents are still no closer to an answer. Why the municipality insists on keeping the plan — if in fact it exists — under wraps remains a mystery. Common sense surely dictates that the city’s residents should know ahead of time how to react when an emergency is declared, especially those in the Durban South basin who are obviously at risk.

An urgent, independent inquiry into the incident is required. With indications that the refinery is to be mothballed, we need assurances that the facility will be maintained at a level which makes it safe for Durban residents in the meanwhile.