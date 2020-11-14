Saffers must buck up at the ballot box

By Lindsay Slogrove Fellow citizens, we really do need to buck up for the ballot box. This week, we have watched the descent of US democracy from a celebration of We, The People having their say in record-shattering numbers in a fireball of lies and cheating. It is a reminder that no democracy is ever guaranteed. The rights that democratic societies have earned, fought, bled and died for are never unchallenged. We have, thanks to a remarkable constitution, the right to have our voices heard in how we are governed and what our leaders do. Unfortunately, every society has those in it who have no interest at all in what we need or want. They crave power for all its trappings.

Our country’s people have been victim to this rot for decades.

In the last century alone, South Africans have been disenfranchised, bullied, lied to and betrayed by those who only seek power.

So many of our constitutional safeguards have been sidestepped, ignored and abused by one or other cabal of the wicked.

Next year we choose the leaders who have the most direct impact on our lives: municipal governments.

Around the country, citizens know how broad the failures of this branch are. Municipalities, big and small, have been mismanaged or plain looted. Even before Covid-19 ravaged our economy, people were forced to live without the basics expected from our local leaders.

Protests against the lack of service delivery happen almost daily, while having to watch the powerful live the high life and escape accountability.

To those protesters, and those who protest against them: it is your constitutional right to protest peacefully.

It is also your right to vote.

In May last year, Bruce Bartlett, a senior lecturer in mathematics at Stellenbosch University, wrote that, of the voting-age population – the number of people living within the country who are of voting age – voter turnout in the 2019 elections was 46.7%. This, he said, placed it among the lowest in the world.

We really need to do better. We don’t need a revolution – we need to get voters to reclaim their voices and start doing it now.

Not for any particular party: imagine if power was spread by millions of voices with different demands. What could we achieve if independent candidates with strong ties to a community earned a place at the decision-making table? Those elected would be forced to debate and negotiate and hold each other accountable so the people were given what they were promised.

And how about the young people, those who face the bleakest future in our country? Established and comfortable politicians should be shaken in their comfortable seats and, if not evicted, at least feel some hot breath on their necks.

We need more than, once every four years, a local official knocking on our doors, giving out T-shirts or food parcels and making promises which evaporate with said official, once the X is in the box.

Let’s start making the effort now. Get your friends, family, neighbours, colleagues – everyone – to register to vote.

Slogrove is the News Editor

The Independent on Saturday