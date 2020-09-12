Talk but no action may be our biggest malady

Editor’s Note by Mazwi Xaba So which is which? Did our economy shrink by 51% or 16.4%? Well, all of the above, if you ask me. The destruction to the economy and our lives was so deep it defies quantifying. But, like President Cyril Ramaphosa, I also wasn’t shocked. The lockdown was always going to do nothing but devastate. While talking of the annualised 51% GDP contraction as meaning the economy “shrank by more than half” is alarmist, the indisputable fact is that the lockdown left a humongous hole that will take effort, good plans and quick action to patch.

Clearly some of the harm to the economy could have been avoided while still doing everything to save lives.

It’s always wise to pause, look back, learn from mistakes and plan before moving ahead to fix what’s broken, but time is of the essence.

This Covid-19 Quarter is now behind us. The storm is over. It’s time for recovery, for rebuilding. Quickly.

We’re approaching the end of the third quarter and the malady of talk and no action continues to grip South Africa. We keep talking about the spectrum, infrastructure projects, energy reform and so on, then wait on empty stomachs for real action.

Ramaphosa asked for tips in a virtual meeting with editors.

I say it’s time he reshuffled his Cabinet and lit some fires under the feet of all those taking their sweet time talking, planning and plotting while our economy melts.

The Independent on Saturday