What we need right now are strong institutions, not strongmen

Editor’s Note by Mazwi Xaba

In his historic address to the AU, former US president Barack Obama underlined the importance of strong institutions – as opposed to strongmen leaders – for the development of our continent.

With the pivotal presidential elections in the fast-backsliding formerly great democracy two months away, he must be ruing the many missed opportunities he had to strengthen important institutions of democracy, such as the post office system his successor is now using.

Obama could have done more to unite and strengthen his own party, which won the popular vote but lost the election against Donald Trump.

I write here not to bury Obama and Trump together, or to praise them. I’d like to sympathise and commiserate with another president who has been walking a party-state tightrope for the last two years, trying to rebuild a string of institutions.