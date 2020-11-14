Why are cricket authorities playing against each other?

Editor’s Note by Zoubair Ayoob

WITH England due in South Africa for ODI and T20 series against the Proteas in just a few weeks, one would expect the country's cricket authorities to all be pulling in the same direction to ensure the tour is a success.

Both to get some much-needed funds into the coffers and to give fans, starved of action for several months because of the pandemic, their fix.

After Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa finally gave the go-ahead for the tour to proceed, it appeared that all was well in beleaguered Cricket South Africa (CSA) land as balls were bowled in anger with the domestic 4-day series getting underway too.

Until CSA's Members' Council, comprising 14 provincial union presidents, announced this week, it would no longer recognise the interim board appointed last month by Mthethwa.