Will president’s ‘old-new plan’, however promising, produce action?

Editor’s Note by Mazwi Xaba

Finally, at very long last, the president has tabled his Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, rightfully described by many as nothing new, but a cutting and pasting from documents as old as the eight-year-old National Development Plan and the Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative for South Africa (Asgisa) of 2006.

Those old enough can recall, with deep sadness, how such great plans gave us hope but not much else afterwards. When Asgisa was launched it sounded good coming from the intellectual Thabo Mbeki, even to people like Zwelinzima Vavi. But not much growth was accelerated or shared.

So let’s hope this latest brand new-old plan will be put into action without delay and deliver the goods we urgently need. Only time will tell.

Time will tell whether Cyril Ramaphosa, in presenting this plan, correctly described by some as ambitious considering how deep an economic mess we’re in, was making commitments, instead of mere promises to the nation.