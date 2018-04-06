In this Sunday, March 18, 2018 photo, a one-horned rhinoceros walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

DURBAN - THE world’s largest rhino orphanage this week launched a novel funding initiative - an online rhino grocery market.

Here, donors can donate all the items Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary needs to help orphaned calves to grow up to be healthy rhinos. These range from powdered milk to vet care products that help in their daily care and maintenance.

The sanctuary was founded by Petronel Nieuwoudt 15 years ago in Limpopo. In 2011, it moved to Barberton, Mpumalanga, and was situated on a leased property as a temporary measure until a suitable venue to buy became available.

With the drastic increase in poaching and an ensuing need to care for and rehabilitate injured or orphaned rhinos became apparent, the group developed a rehabilitation centre and additional land into a stronghold which will accommodate 100 black and white rhinos in a viable secure breeding population.

Administration officer Natasha Fourie said that apart from knowing that rhinos eat grass they also need medical care, milk for the calves and the orphanage needs maintaining.

“Our babies need us to survive in nature and society can simply purchase T-shirts from our website www.careforwild.co.za and the money goes to our medical funding bag for the calves,” said Fourie.

“It only takes a few minutes to purchase the items from the online market. Once you have made your purchase, they are shipped to the reserve at no extra charge,” said Nieuwoudt.

