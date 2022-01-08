Out of the dog box and into the diner

WHO says you can’t take your best friend with you? Durban’s beachfront is becoming increasingly dog friendly with several establishments offering spaces where Fido or Fifi are not only welcome but fully catered for after they have had their walk or run along the promenade. For Mark van Staden, the owner of the Galley Beach Bar in Ballito, dogs are part of his restaurant’s way of life.

“Basically, it started about eight or nine years ago when a friend asked if she could bring her dog for a birthday party and other dog owners joined her with their pets. It went down so well that I decided to go with a dog menu,” he says. Get them slobbering over menu items like Pawsome Snacks (a chopped up banger), Hound Dog Haven (100g cubed rump) or even a Pooch Breakfast of bacon and pork sausage. Chicken à la pooch also features. Siena the Dalmation, gets ready to tuck into a breakfast of dog biscuits and peanut butter, and a poochino, at Surf Riders. Siena has her own Instagram account @spot_siena. An animal lover himself and the owner of a rescue dog, he notes that dogs are “people’s babies”.

“Now they can bring them out as well. We’re right on the beach, so people can bring their pets for a walk or run and then have them join them for breakfast or lunch, or even an early dinner,” he says. Samantha Small-Shaw, the chef and manager at Surf Riders Café on Durban’s South Beach, is an animal lover with a brood of nine dogs and cats ‒ all rescued. On some weekends, “our restaurant may look a little like the SPCA”, she laughs. “And we’ve never had any problems.” A dog stands guard over his treat at Surf Riders Café. “Every single dog is treated like a customer,” Small-Shaw says. “They are served a bowl of water and a treat. The staff are confident around dogs and know that if they look after the dog, they will get a big tip. So, they’re treated like royalty.”

Since its inception, the restaurant was one of the first to offer a Poochino, a frothy milk-like drink topped with a chicken and bacon biscuit. She assures customers it has no coffee in it. It’s a favourite of her pug Bells, who ends up with foam from his ears to his third chin. The restaurant offers treats that include barbecue chicken and a vegan dog bowl of peanut butter biscuits and ice cream. “We see posh dogs and poor dogs,” Small-Shaw says. “We’ve had dogs that come in prams, and dogs with booties. Our Facebook page is full of them. All come here. People treat their dogs as their babies. For some, they are their only true companion.”

Paris, Samantha Small-Shaw’s Pekingese, all dressed up for a celebration. One of Small-Shaw’s dogs is one she rescued after finding it cowering behind the restaurant after closing up one evening. “I can’t say no. She has the ugliest little face, but I love her so much.” The restaurant also supports KZN Valley Dogs, an NGO that looks after the immunisation and welfare of dogs in the Inanda Valley, and even has a QR code on it’s menu through which donations can be made. The Bike and Bean at the other end of Durban’s promenade is another dog-friendly eatery for the many who run, walk or cycle with their dogs. A doggy cappuccino is a firm favourite on the menu. In fact, staff have been known to treat well-behaved dogs with titbits of bacon. Circus Circus in North Beach too offers dog friendly facilities.

uMhlanga and eMdloti are easy spots for those who love to walk their best friends. Bonnie Minnaar, the owner of the popular Rox Cafè by the Lifesaving club on uMhlanga’s promenade, loves dogs. “Dogs are always welcome,” she says. “We have dog bowls and free biscuits. A lot of pet owners who have doggy Instagram accounts come to the restaurant and we share their posts,” she says.

Rox specialises in a puppaccino, a treat enjoyed by many of the village’s dogs. Minaar also owns a Rox coffee shop in Boston in the KZN Midlands on the road to Underberg. Mary and Jo’s coffee shop in the village offers a range of dog friendly-treats very reasonably, while at the other end of the scale, the five-star Oyster Box Hotel is happy to entertain your pooch on the Terrace, with a menu that even includes Woof Waffles.

Foam coffee shop in eMdloti is another canine haven, while the village’s famed Sandbar will happily allow Fido to join you for cocktails. Durban’s vegan restaurants, too, are pet friendly. Oh My Soul Cafè, in Durban North, offers a calming and comforting place to relax with your canine friend, while Conscious Café in Gillitts not only offers super healthy food, but boasts a magnificent garden in which to enjoy it all. For Small-Shaw at Surf Riders, it’s the incredibly personal relationship each owner has with their animals that makes the restaurant special. From doggy birthday parties to wakes, the restaurant has taken them all in its stride.