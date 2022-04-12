Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Over 400 towers knocked out by KZN storms, says Vodacom

Heavy storms in KwaZulu-Natal have affected mobile phone services, with mobile company Vodacom saying it has contingency plans in place to restore connectivity in impacted areas as quickly and as safely as possible. Picture: File

Heavy storms in KwaZulu-Natal have affected mobile phone services, with mobile company Vodacom saying it has contingency plans in place to restore connectivity in impacted areas as quickly and as safely as possible. Picture: File

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN’s) infamous storms have impacted on mobile phone services with Vodacom saying that customers in coastal areas, from eManzimtoti to Ballito have been experiencing intermittent services.

“Widespread flooding caused by recent heavy rains has impacted network infrastructure in Kwazulu-Natal, including over 400 towers, largely due to disruptions to electricity supply,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisment

“As a result, customers in a number of coastal areas – from Ballito in the north to Amanzimtoti in the south – are currently experiencing intermittent mobile services.”

The statement said that some fibre customers have also been impacted because of water logged fibre ducts.

“Vodacom has contingency plans in place to deal with scenarios of this nature and is working hard to restore connectivity in impacted areas as quickly and as safely as possible.

More on this

“While efforts to restore sites are being hampered by severe damage to roads and certain facilities not being accessible due to the risk of electrical shocks, Vodacom assures impacted customers that restoring connectivity is its utmost priority,” the company said.

The Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

weatherWeather

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello