Over 400 towers knocked out by KZN storms, says Vodacom

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN’s) infamous storms have impacted on mobile phone services with Vodacom saying that customers in coastal areas, from eManzimtoti to Ballito have been experiencing intermittent services. “Widespread flooding caused by recent heavy rains has impacted network infrastructure in Kwazulu-Natal, including over 400 towers, largely due to disruptions to electricity supply,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisment

“As a result, customers in a number of coastal areas – from Ballito in the north to Amanzimtoti in the south – are currently experiencing intermittent mobile services.” The statement said that some fibre customers have also been impacted because of water logged fibre ducts. “Vodacom has contingency plans in place to deal with scenarios of this nature and is working hard to restore connectivity in impacted areas as quickly and as safely as possible.