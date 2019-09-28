That was the sumptuous pirate-themed party thrown on Wednesday at the elegant Oyster Box Hotel in uMhlanga for Durban’s famous cat - Skabenga.
With a cat age that would be a geriatric 80, Skabenga may well have thought “shiver me timbers” as he was brought into the party room on a royal red cushion.
And while his 100 or so small guests gathered around to sing Happy Birthday, Skabenga’s expression may have been one of slight disdain about the fuss, but the latest research on cats indicates that it’s more likely he was loving all that attention.
The Daily Mail reported this week that, despite cats being known for their aloof and haughty personalities and their disinclination to jump up and lick our faces, cats do love us.