Oyster Box's famous feline Skabenga turns 16







Skabenga enjoys some attention from Arnav Rattan (5), Amy Luo (11) and her brother Aiden (8) at his pirate-themed birthday party held at the Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga this week Picture: NQOBILE MBONAMBI Durban - It was a feast fit for a feline which turned sweet 16 this week - along with loads of small playmates, fishy petit fours, a pirate cake to purr about and a four-tier chocolate octopus dripping with sugared jellies. That was the sumptuous pirate-themed party thrown on Wednesday at the elegant Oyster Box Hotel in uMhlanga for Durban’s famous cat - Skabenga. With a cat age that would be a geriatric 80, Skabenga may well have thought “shiver me timbers” as he was brought into the party room on a royal red cushion. And while his 100 or so small guests gathered around to sing Happy Birthday, Skabenga’s expression may have been one of slight disdain about the fuss, but the latest research on cats indicates that it’s more likely he was loving all that attention. The Daily Mail reported this week that, despite cats being known for their aloof and haughty personalities and their disinclination to jump up and lick our faces, cats do love us.

In fact, felines become as attached to their owners as dogs do - and even as much as babies do to their parents.

An experiment asking people to leave their pet in a room for two minutes found the majority of cats and kittens wanted to be close to their owner on their return. Most cats meowed more often when their owner went away, suggesting they missed them.

More than a quarter of kittens were so upset by their owner leaving that they became clingy, sitting in their lap or nudging their arm to be stroked, US researchers found. Overall, almost two-thirds of 70 kittens and 38 older cats showed they were “securely attached” to their owner, missing them and seeking comfort when they came back. The study was published in the journal Current Biology.