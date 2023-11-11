Paint the town red: wear a poppy in aid of war veterans, families

Durban — If you see a person at a mall in Durban offering you a hand-made red poppy, take one and give them a donation in return. Today, November 11, is remembered as Armistice Day worldwide, in honour of military veterans who served in the world wars.

In light of this, the Durban branch of the South African Legion, a non-profit organisation, will be raising funds for military veterans through poppies. “We don’t really ‘sell’ poppies; we offer them in gratitude for a donation. The idea of wearing one is so that people can see that a donation has been made in support,” said Legionnaire Rick Andriés, the vice-chairman of the South African Legion, Durban branch. The branch in Durban was established in September 1921, at the end of World War I (WWI) to help servicemen when they returned home.

Andriés said the aim was to compensate, to some extent, those who were injured during the war. “It was also to look after the families of those who were killed during the war,” he said. What do poppies have to do with Armistice Day and military veterans?

Andriés said: “When WWI ended, they held an armistice, a treaty to end the war. It was signed on the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Over time, the name was changed to Remembrance Day to remember fallen victims and remember the contributions made. “In South Africa, we celebrate it on the Sunday nearest to November 11. This year, it falls on the 12th. During the war, it was amazing how red poppies grew, this was due to all the shells that landed, breaking up the battlefields. They exploded and disturbed the soil, activating the poppy seeds to germinate,” he said. There was a legend, said Andries, that tribes used to smoke opium from white poppies in the early years. After the war, the poppies were red, so it is said to signify the blood of the fallen soldiers.

“Every year, we get approval from the municipality for a collection at malls and shopping centres all over eThekwini. We get volunteers to stand in the centres with … poppies. They pin a poppy on a donor, a sign that they have contributed. The money is used to benefit military veterans and their families. This is our only means to raise money and this is used for those in need,” Andriés said. He said countries that were involved in WWI had similar organisations. It was an international event. Tomorrow, members of the South African Legion will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph alongside the Durban City Hall and members of the public are welcome to attend the Service of Remembrance at 10:30am. For more information, to purchase poppies or collect at a shopping centre in your area, call Brad at 078 544 5210 or Jeanette at 082 978 3460, or email [email protected]