Durban - It was a real case of panic mechanic in Durban this week when a black mamba slid past Eugene Payne while he was under a vehicle replacing a gearbox.
Payne, who was at his workplace in Avoca late on Tuesday evening, said he was working under the vehicle when he heard a slithering sound next to him. “It was about half a metre away.
I put the gearbox down and pulled out of there as fast as possible. I think the mamba was looking for a place to hide because there were fireworks going off,” said Payne.
He kept a close eye on his unexpected visitor, which had slithered under a box. Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans, who arrived on the scene, said the mamba was about 2.3m long and had oil patches all the way down its body.
“It was an easy catch because I just had to pick up the box. “I wiped off the oil with a warm wet cloth,” he said.