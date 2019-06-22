The ambulance in which Emergency Medical Rescue Services paramedics Khayelihle Msani and Lipho Ncayiya were attacked in Inanda.

Durban - Paramedics shot while responding to a fake call-out are recovering in the intensive care unit of a city hospital. Emergency Medical Rescue Services’ Khayelihle Msani and Lipho Ncayiya went to Inanda at about 3am on Wednesday when a man led them to a remote spot, robbed them of their cellphones and shot them.

Yesterday they spoke briefly about their ordeal.

“I am feeling better than yesterday. It was a bad thing that happened to us,” said Msani, who was shot in the back. He underwent surgery on Wednesday and said it went well.

Ncayiya, who was shot in the wrist, is also recovering.

She said when the shooting happened, “I didn’t see myself as a paramedic, I was a human being who was shot and scared. I couldn’t believe what was happening, it happened kind of quickly”.

Sifiso Dlamini, representing the National Public Service Workers Union, said: “We were disappointed with what happened. The government has to do something. We suggest they implement a way to identify numbers that are calling emergency services and also that SAPS must always escort emergency workers.”

He said the suggestion that paramedics carry guns was not feasible and could endanger their lives.

“If they allow paramedics to have firearms, it will not only increase chances of them being targeted because of the firearms, how will they do their jobs with a gun on their backs?”

Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) provincial secretary Popson Kunene said this was a crisis that would compromise service delivery.

He also said they had five cases similar to this incident, but this one was shocking because the ambulance had been called in a fake plea for help.

“This is a point where paramedics will think twice about attending call-outs from townships like Inanda. In 2017, health practitioners that would attend outpatients around the North Coast, Ntambanana and Empangeni, used to experience similar problems where they were targets.

“When they were delivering medication, they would be robbed. With the help of SAPS we have never received any cases of that nature. The government should do something quickly to address this matter,” said Kunene.

KZN Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said they were very disappointed that their staff members were treated like that.

“We believe this is one of the issues that affects the service delivery of the health services, particularly to our communities in rural areas and townships. We call on the leaders of the community to get into partnership with the government and work together to ensure that such gruesome actions are not taken within our communities, and help us find those who did this,” said Simelane-Zulu.