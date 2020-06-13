Parents demand schools in Bayhaven, Chatsworth, remain closed
Speaking on behalf of the school governing body chairpersons, Brandon Pillay said the decision came after a confirmed Covid-19 case at one of the schools in the area, south-west of Durban, this week.
Pillay said there was also a possibility of a pupil at another school having the virus.
“This has forced us as the parent component to reach a unanimous decision to request that the Department of Education closes all our schools with immediate effect.
“We are of the view that we cannot risk the lives of our learners and educators as well as our community as the ripple effect is that once a learner or educator tests positive their families become vulnerable and at high risk,” Pillay explained.
With the virus approaching its peak during the winter season, he said they feared for the lives of their pupils: “We believe strongly that our schools should remain closed until such time that the virus has reached a peak and the number of cases starts to decrease.”
Pillay said that they were waiting for a response from the department.
See
Another Chatsworth school closes after teacher tests positive for Covid-19
Infected teacher taught 79 pupils at Pietermaritzburg primary school
Union loses court bid to stop reopening of schools amid Covid-19 pandemicThe Independent on Saturday