Parents demand schools in Bayhaven, Chatsworth, remain closed

Durban - Chairpersons of school governing bodies (SGB) within the Bayhaven area of Chatsworth have told all parents to keep their children at home while they consult the Department of Education, principals and teacher unions.

Speaking on behalf of the school governing body chairpersons, Brandon Pillay said the decision came after a confirmed Covid-19 case at one of the schools in the area, south-west of Durban, this week.

Pillay said there was also a possibility of a pupil at another school having the virus.

“This has forced us as the parent component to reach a unanimous decision to request that the Department of Education closes all our schools with immediate effect.

“We are of the view that we cannot risk the lives of our learners and educators as well as our community as the ripple effect is that once a learner or educator tests positive their families become vulnerable and at high risk,” Pillay explained.