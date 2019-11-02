Parents forced to step in as Durban teachers stay away









MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Parents at a Pinetown school resorted to teaching pupils themselves after the principal and teachers did not show up for classes for more than a week over fears for their lives. Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited embattled Mariann Park Primary on Friday to try to resolve the impasse. After holding a closed-door meeting with teachers, Mshengu told the agitated parents that teachers would be back at school on Monday. According to the MEC, the principal, Lucky Nkosi, reportedly had hitmen following him so did not come to the school. Fearing the assassins might come looking for him there, the teachers stayed away for more than a week. “Teachers also raised a number of issues around the governance of the school, the principal and harassment. “We have taken all those issues and we are going to investigate them,” said Mshengu, adding that the teachers and the school governing body were not happy with Nkosi’s leadership.

Mshengu said allegations against the principal would be investigated.

About 50 parents waited to be addressed by the MEC, with many calling for the firing of the principal, who they claimed was more focused on being a celebrity than running the school.

Nkosi, who also has a weekly show on Ukhozi FM, has reportedly not been seen for more than a week and has moved out of his home.

Jabu Malinga, who has a child in Grade 5 at the school, said she was heartbroken over pupils not being taught.

“You send your child to school only for them to return and tell you that they played the whole day, and that is not right,” she said.

Malinga said parents had not been notified about the situation at the school until they went there on Wednesday.

“I don’t want anyone to be fired, I just want for things to return to normal, for teaching to resume and for our children to get an education.

“They are supposed to be writing tests now and no one knows what has happened to that,” she said.

No one from the school was available to comment.