Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited embattled Mariann Park Primary on Friday to try to resolve the impasse. After holding a closed-door meeting with teachers, Mshengu told the agitated parents that teachers would be back at school on Monday.
According to the MEC, the principal, Lucky Nkosi, reportedly had hitmen following him so did not come to the school. Fearing the assassins might come looking for him there, the teachers stayed away for more than a week.
“Teachers also raised a number of issues around the governance of the school, the principal and harassment.
“We have taken all those issues and we are going to investigate them,” said Mshengu, adding that the teachers and the school governing body were not happy with Nkosi’s leadership.