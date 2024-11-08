Partnership between Southern Sun and Durban Tourism promising for pleasure seekers

Holidaymakers have been assured of a top tier visit to the coastal city of Durban, through the partnership of the two leisure giants. This follows a riveting summer holiday activation, which was aimed at positioning Durban as the number one holiday destination and to revitalise tourism in the city.

Over the two day convention that took place last week Wednesday and Thursday, the duo showcased its vast offerings for pleasure seekers. Some of the sites and activities undertaken include a Riksha Bus City Tour and viewings of locations such as the Durban City Hall, a Shark dive at uShaka Marine World, a Segway Promenade Tour and Rikshaw rides.

The hotel group opened its doors to its array of plush accommodations in the city such as the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani situated in North Beach, The Edward Hotel on Durban’s Golden Mile, and then sealed it off with an afternoon High Tea Buffet at The Sugar Club in the Beverly Hills hotel, located in the suburbs of Umhlanga Rocks.

Southern Sun’s Durban Region Operations Director Samantha Croft said that they pride themselves in delivering a high class service.