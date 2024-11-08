Partnership between Southern Sun and Durban Tourism promising for pleasure seekers

A partnership between Southern Sun and Durban Tourism promises to give local and international tourists an unforgettable holiday experience.
Holidaymakers have been assured of a top tier visit to the coastal city of Durban, through the partnership of the two leisure giants. This follows a riveting summer holiday activation, which was aimed at positioning Durban as the number one holiday destination and to revitalise tourism in the city.
Over the two day convention that took place last week Wednesday and Thursday, the duo showcased its vast offerings for pleasure seekers. Some of the sites and activities undertaken include a Riksha Bus City Tour and viewings of locations such as the Durban City Hall, a Shark dive at uShaka Marine World, a Segway Promenade Tour and Rikshaw rides.
The hotel group opened its doors to its array of plush accommodations in the city such as the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani situated in North Beach, The Edward Hotel on Durban’s Golden Mile, and then sealed it off with an afternoon High Tea Buffet at The Sugar Club in the Beverly Hills hotel, located in the suburbs of Umhlanga Rocks.
Southern Sun’s Durban Region Operations Director Samantha Croft said that they pride themselves in delivering a high class service.
“Southern Sun’s legacy in the Durban region spans over five decades and its heritage we hold with pride.
“We remain fully committed to the growth and success of this beautiful region,” she said.
In September 2024, the Mayor of the City of eThekwini, Cyril Xaba cited the hotel group as the preferred bidder for the redevelopment of Elangeni and Maharani hotels on a lease of 50 years, with a capital investment of R1 billion.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Head of Durban Tourism Winile Mntungwa said that the city and the hotel group had a similar vision.
“Our long-standing partnership with Southern Sun is built on a shared goal-promoting Durban as South Africa’s top holiday destination,” she said.