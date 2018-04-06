To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DURBAN - TRAVELLING political party paraphernalia entrepreneur Boy Mathe did a roaring trade selling hats at yesterday's pro-Zuma march.

But not only did he leave his mark on the top of his customers’ heads, he left it on their cheeks.

Ink stamps that bore the ruling party's emblem on one cheek and the lettering “Hands Off Zuma” on the other were enormously popular. The ink stamps sold for R5 each.

“I made them myself at home,” said Mathe, who came from Soweto to seize the business opportunity. “And I came up with the idea to make them myself. I made them (the moulds) from metal. I am a capable man.”

Mathe added that he sold the paraphernalia of all political parties at their respective events and rallies.

It was mainly women who invested in his inky offer. One of them was Mabila Hlabu, who came to Durban all the way from Sasolburg to show her support for former president Jacob Zuma.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY