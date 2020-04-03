Passenger airlifted off Queen Mary 2 in medical emergency

Durban - A 58-year-old British passenger was airlifted off the Queen Mary 2 off the Wild Coast in heavy seas late on Thursday evening. This was less than 24 hours after leaving port of Durban, during which the ship took provisions and dropped off six crew members.

Jonathan Kellerman, NSRI Durban station commander, said the man required medical evacuation off the Queen Mary 2 following a non Covid-19 related medical emergency with the patient suffering a medical condition.

He said a Government Health EMS duty doctor had spoken to the ship's medical team and it was deemed necessary for the patient to be evacuated to a hospital as soon as possible.

"At that stage the ship was approximately 20 nautical miles off-shore of Morgans Bay, on the Transkei coastline, and after investigating options it was rerouted to head towards Durban and an SA Air Force (SAAF) 15 Squadron Oryx helicopter, NSRI Durban rescue swimmers and a Netcare 911 ambulance services rescue paramedical team were activated to prepare for the rescue operation 216 nautical miles South West of Durban."



NSRI bases along the East Coast, at Durban, Shelly Beach, Port Edward and East London were placed on on stand-by during the helicopter patient evacuation operation.