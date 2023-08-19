Past pupils reminisce after school’s 118th birthday

Durban - Having recently celebrated its 118th birthday, former Clarence Primary School pupils and teachers shared their experiences of the school and how much it has developed over the years. “Considering my grandfather (1926–29), myself and my three children (2009–2011), (2009–2013), (2014–2019) attended the school, it will always have a special place in our hearts. To see this school reach such a milestone is something to be celebrated,” said Karen Hulley, Class of 1984.

“When I started in 1979, the girls’ uniform was a navy-blue dress with a red ribbon around the collar. The school badge was stitched on the left-hand side. In Standard 2 in 1980 (now Grade 4), they changed it to a blue-and-white checked dress. When my children started in 2009, they wore the blue and white checked attire worn today,” she said. Hulley acknowledged the discipline of the school. “During my time, we only had a sports field and we had to travel to the local swimming pool. The respect for the environment and the people they interacted with was something instilled in Clarence children. Most of the school children were from the neighbouring areas (Berea, Morningside). There was such an affinity between the teacher and pupils because the teachers were extremely involved. We loved our teachers,” she added. She praised the librarian during her time for “library resources” which instilled her passion for books. For the next 27 years after school, she worked in a book environment, including as a library assistant.

“It would be difficult for me to single out one teacher because they were all amazing. But one that stood out was Greg Christie. He had such a lovely way of encouraging young men on the sports field and the way he encouraged us to be all we could be. He cared about us when it came to our high school selections. He is a wonderful man,” she said. Karen Hulley, Class of 1984, during Standard 2 (Grade 4). Picture: Supplied Class of 1964’s Maria Elizabeth Combrink said everyone was treated with respect and equality. “I always tell my daughter that this was the best school, and it was the best years of my schooling career. Our Grade 1 and 2 back then is similar to what Grade 1s and 2s do today in terms of schoolwork. Back then, we had a female head, which I thought was a big thing,” she said.

Maria Elizabeth Combrink, during Class of 1964. Picture: Supplied “I enjoyed and was fortunate to see so much growth and some personal highlights were commemorating birthday milestones, our wonderful theatrical productions and to witness the children become amazing adults. The bond I have formed with my past pupils is the biggest gift that teaching has given me,” said Freddy Slabbert, a retired teacher with more than 35 years of experience with Clarence Primary School Having started in 1987, Slabbert occupied many roles during his tenure at the school: teacher, deputy head principal and acting principal. Slabbert spoke of how Clarence adapted to the technological demands required of the current educational system, as well as how it grew from a small school to becoming “a true representation of our wonderful country, opening our doors to all races and a microcosm of Durban celebrating our city’s rich diversity”.

Bheki Shandu, the first male principal in the school’s history, provided a bit of history of the school. He said the school started in 1905 as Greyville Infant School, with 300 children and 13 staff members. From August 28, 1928, a number of children were fed at school. A classroom was used as a dining room. In 1964, fluorescent lights were installed into classrooms for the first time. Three years later, the school decided to change its school uniform and in 1970, it expanded to become a full primary school.

Over the years, the school’s capacity has gone from 300 children in 1905, to 451 children in 1979, to more than 1 100 children now. The staff count has grown from 13 to 73. A historic event took place in April 1992, when the school became a Model C school, which allowed children of all races to enrol. On the school’s 90th birthday (1995), a past pupil provided them with a gift and that included the construction of a new swimming pool, development of the field across Clarence Road and enlarging the media centre and tuck shop.