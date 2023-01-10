Pastor’s Everest ‘pain’

Durban pastor Tom Basson thinks he might be a little long in the tooth by the time obstacle course racing becomes an Olympic sport but, in the meantime, he has reached dizzy heights, coming second in the world’s highest altitude obstacle course racing (OCR) event. Only four of the 34 people who entered the Altitude Obstacle Course Racing World Championships completed the gruelling epic. Picture: Supplied The Lesotho highlands had been the best southern Africa could offer as a training ground ahead of his triumph at 6 000m on Kala Patthar, which offers a close-up view of Mount Everest.

“It wasn’t even a start at only 2 700m,” said the 40-year-old, who discovered and took to the sport in 2016. He had tried others, including competing in the Dusi Canoe Marathon, the Argus (as it was named) and Comrades running marathons. A tattoo from Kathmandu for Durban pastor Tom Basson after he completed the Altitude Obstacle Course Racing World Championships, coming second. Picture: Duncan Guy “Nothing really stuck, except OCR. It was a good combination of being outdoors and in nature and, unlike going to a gym, I could bring the kids along.” The local venue is at Redwood College in La Lucia.

He was one of four to complete the Altitude OCR World Championships course, which ended in a 48km marathon after an obstacle course on steep ground. This was in contrast to 30 who dropped out, among them some who had summited Everest. Basson brought home with him the message that there is value in embracing the discomfort. “I think that so often we learn our most through our biggest struggles. Usually growth comes through pain, no matter the challenge,” said the co-senior pastor at Grace Family Church, which has campuses throughout northern eThekwini and surrounds.

Contributing to the pain he felt at the top of the world were starting in the early morning dark in temperatures so cold he couldn’t feel his fingers or toes and having to carry a 20kg sandbag over jagged rocks. The organisers had military backgrounds. “In life, pain is an inevitable,” he said. “We can’t choose the circumstances of our lives, but we can choose how we react to them.” Fortunately, the beauty and the solitude spiced the experience up with pleasure.

After completing the challenge and coming in only nine minutes after the winner, Basson headed for Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, and decided to get a tattoo. The country has a long tradition of the craft. Inscribed on his wrist, it reads: “All men dream but not equally.” “Dreams don’t come true, they are made true. Until one is prepared to get up and make the effort, they remain wishes.”

Basson said his dream to visit Everest had been in black-and-white since his days at Northlands Primary School when his counselling teacher instructed the class to compile a “bucket list” of 100 places they would like to visit and things they would like to do. “Mine included diving with sharks, swimming with dolphins, visiting the Great Wall of China and, also, Everest Base Camp.” Everest Base Camp was on the Altitude OCR World Championships itinerary.

Next year’s Altitude OCR World Championships will be held in Antarctica. Basson’s event was the second, the first having been last year on Mount Kilimanjaro. Each year it is held on a different continent. He expects that OCR will be an Olympic sport by the 2028 games. Basson doubts he would enter them because of his age but hopes that his son William, 11, who is already making strides in the sport, may have a chance to do so.