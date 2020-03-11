Patients urged to use proper channels to complain about 'chaotic' Newlands East clinic

Durban - Chaos. That was the word used by a clinic committee member describing proceedings at the Glen Earle Clinic in Newlands East on Wednesday morning as patients shuffled about awaiting their medical consultations. After numerous complaints about the facility, the Glen Earle Clinic Committee chairperson, Janet Christmas, urged the residents to use the proper channels to submit their complaints. “You have so many complaints, but you turn to Facebook. Glen Earle Clinic complaints are all over, but not in the right place,” said Christmas as she addressed the crowd of patients. Christmas addressed the residents about the cleanliness of the loo, then moved on to complaints procedure.

“There is a complaints form that you have to fill in with your name and telephone number so that we can contact you. The staff of the clinic do not open the complaints box, we do,” Christmas said.

Christmas said the Glen Earle Clinic was severely understaffed and had been applying to the metro for more nurses.

“We are supposed to have 12 professional nurses at the clinic, we only have three,” she said.

One patient in the crowd grew frustrated with the service and told the Independent on Saturday that the nursing staff always “shout” at the patients, hurling rude remarks at them.

“Just today, a sister was shouting at us, telling us to shut up,” the man said.

The man, who had been using the clinic since 2009, said everything had deteriorated.

The Glen Earle Clinic in Newlands East. Picture: Adryan Ogle

“Our cards get lost. My own card got lost, then they issued me a new one and only recently found my original card and just wrote something on it. I don’t even know what this is that they have written on here,” said the resident.

The 46-year-old is not the only Newlands resident frustrated by staff at the facility.

Last week, Lorrel Matthews, a patient at the clinic, claimed she had been escorted out of the clinic after engaging in a heated argument with a sister over her chronic medication.

Shontel Asbury, PR councillor for Ward 11, said Matthews was not escorted out by security but by fellow patients who did not want the situation to escalate. She added that patients and staff at the clinic had complained of bad attitudes from the other parties.

“It’s two-fold. The patients are frustrated because they queue from 4am to 6am and the clinic only opens at about 7.30am. They have said that when the nurses get there, they go on breakfast for about half an hour,” Asbury said.

Asbury also complained that the toilet at the facility was unhygienic.

“The clinic needs a complete upgrade because it is not capable of servicing that many people that come through it daily,” added the councillor.

eThekwini Municipality did not respond to questions about the clinic by the time the story was published.