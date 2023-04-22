Pensioner shares uplifting good news

Durban - A Berea pensioner wrote in this week, telling us of an uplifting story about how her handbag was returned to her after she had accidentally left it at the till point of a busy national retailer. On Monday, Heather Murley went to the Davenport Centre to go to Dirk’s Butchery.

“I thought I would pop into Checkers to do my grocery shopping first,” she said. “I spent half an hour there and spent more than R1 000 on groceries and the trolley was full. I had put my handbag on the counter and then walked out with a full trolley to go to buy meat at Dirk’s, forgetting it. “While I was in Dirk’s, I got a call on my cell and they asked if it was Heather Murley. It was the supervisor from Checkers telling me that they had my handbag. “I raced back to Checkers. The supervisor was there and handed me back my bag with everything in it ‒ my credit cards, ID, money, the works. It was such a relief.

“I asked her how she found me and she said it was because I had used my Checkers card. She had looked it up on the computer and that’s how she had found my number,” Murley said. “I was a bit flustered and in a hurry, so I thanked them, but I went in on Tuesday to meet the cashier and packer personally and to thank them both. It’s so nice to see honest people in this great country. “There is so much negativity and bad news doing the rounds, so I would like everyone to know that they must always have faith in the human spirit. I just can’t believe there are still so many people you can trust. We’re always moaning and groaning there’s a scam on. It made me feel marvellous,” said Murley.