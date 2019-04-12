Durban - The Ombudsman for Banking Services said there had been an alarming increase of almost 20% in credit card fraud this year and that more than half the victims are of pensionable age. In the review of the first quarter of 2019, the ombudsman said credit card fraud related complaints increased from 12,2% at the beginning of January 2019 to an alarming 19,47% at the end March. Statistics show that consumers aged between 61-70 make up 21% of the credit card fraud complaints: and those aged between 71-80, 26%, while pensioners older than 81 accounted for 11% of the total.

"It is of great concern that the elderly are more vulnerable to this kind of banking fraud,” says Reana Steyn, CEO and Ombudsman for Banking Services. “The types of fraud range from vishing, phishing, fraudulent on-line purchasing, and bank reward programmes used to purchase merchandise,” Steyn said.

Steyn cited two case summaries to provide insight into the type of complaints the ombudsman deals with regularly.

Case1: Joe Bloggs received a call from a fraudster pretending to be from the bank. The fraudster advised Joe that they had detected fraudulent online transactions in his name and asked him if knew about them. Joe had no knowledge of them and made it clear that he was concerned, believing he was talking to a legitimate bank clerk. The fraudster advised that they would reverse the transactions, when Joe provided the SMS reference numbers to reverse the ‘fraudulent transactions”. Joe repeated the SMS reference numbers to the caller - thus enabling the fraudster to transact on Joe’s account. This was the “One Time Password” which authorises the transaction.

Case 2: A fraudster made contact with Linda Dube supplying her with enough personal information (including account details) to convince her he was from her bank. The fraudster advised her that the bank would like to convert her rewards points into cash. They requested a previously received OTP, to complete the transaction. Linda complied. Upon receiving further similar calls, she reported the matter to the bank the same day. By this stage she was already defrauded out of R11 200.

“Credit card fraud is a growing concern as banking systems increase in speed and efficiency,” says Steyn. At the same time, fraudsters apply more sophisticated tactics to defraud and rob customers of their hard-earned money and savings. All bank customers, and particularly the elderly, need to be knowledgeable and vigilant about their preferred banking channels.”

Tips to prevent fraud

In general:

Review your account statements regularly; query disputed transactions with your bank immediately.

When shopping online, only place orders with your card on a secure website.

Do not send e-mails that quote your card number and expiry date.

To prevent “vishing” fraud:

Never share personal and confidential information with strangers over the phone.

Banks will never ask you to confirm your confidential information over the phone.

If you receive an OTP on your phone without having transacted yourself, it is likely that it is a fraudster who has used your personal information. Do not provide the OTP telephonically to anybody. Contact your bank immediately to alert them to the possibility that your information may have been compromised.

To prevent “phishing" fraud:

These are fraudulent emails to obtain the customers’ confidential internet banking access codes and passwords, pay attention to email addresses that may seem genuine, and with what appears to be banking identification.

Do not click on links or icons in unsolicited emails.

Do not reply to these emails. Delete them immediately.

Do not believe the content of unsolicited emails. If you are worried about what is alleged, use your own contact details to contact the sender to confirm.

Type in the URL (Uniform Resource Locator or domain names) for your bank in the internet browser if you need to access your bank’s webpage.

Check that you are on the authentic website before entering any personal information.

If you think your device might have been compromised, contact your bank immediately and request that your account be blocked.

Create complicated passwords that are not easy to decipher and change them often.