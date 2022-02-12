People urged not to miss the big Census SA count

Durban - Stats SA in KwaZulu-Natal has urged the public not to avoid being counted because the province will suffer in getting an equitable distribution of resources. According to KwaZulu-Natal Stats SA deputy director Gabriel Dlamini, information from census helps the government to respond appropriately in providing service delivery.

He said more than 17 000 households in KZN had registered for online data collection. “People have one more week before registration closes and citizens are encouraged to use this option so that they can fill the Census 2022 questionnaire at the comfort and convenience of their homes,” said Dlamini. He said other than the traditional face-to-face data collection mode, Stats SA has introduced two more options: telephonic and online. “The option of online data collection is one crucial method of trying to be in compliance with the Covid 19 protocol which relates to social distancing, otherwise all Stats SA fieldworkers will observe all Covid-19 protocols.

“A household choosing either of the two alternate modes of completing a Census 2022 questionnaire had to register. “The registration deadline of February 5 has been extended until February 13. Register at https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za/ “If a household does not register they will be visited in their homes by a Stats SA fieldworker to do a face-to-face interview,” said Dlamini. According to Dlamini, Stats SA uses internationally acclaimed survey methodologies to ensure compliance to statistical standards. The results of the census and the Post Enumeration Survey (PES) will determine if there are people that were missed.