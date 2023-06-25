Pet lovers ready to run their city

Durban - A team of five animal lovers and the Durban and Coast SPCA are gearing up for the 6th annual Absa Run your City 10km race, starting at 8am in Durban on July 9. The dedicated volunteers will participate in the race, taking off from the Snell Parade, Stamford Hill, to raise funds for the animals that are taken into the care of the organisation.

Each kilometre requires a sponsor of R10, R20 or R50 per runner, which will go into the funds donated by the team. One of the runners, Leilah Colley, told the “Independent On Saturday” that she was ready for the race and a step closer to reaching her donation target of R7 500. “I am not a podium runner, but I run an average of 12 to 15 kilometres a week. I generally run hilly areas or trails, so this race is going to be enjoyable. My plan is to run the whole race without stopping,” said Colley.

“It is important for me to be part of the race because I love my city. And running for SPCA is close to my heart because I do not live in a space where I can keep my own animal. So if I help SPCA out by raising funds then they will be able to home and take care of animals in need,” said Colley. Another animal lover entering the race is Kate Da Silva from Westbrook, who is a teacher at Northlands Primary School in Durban North. “I ran in the Comrades Marathon many years ago and believe that I can easily cover the 10km distance. I chose to do the race for the SPCA because I love animals,” said Da Silva, 50.

Durban and Coast SPCA marketing manager Tanya Fleischer said they were honoured as an organisation to continue partnering with Absa. “The funds will help us feed the animals in our care and to fight the continual plight of animal cruelty that we face daily. People can add us as a beneficiary on MySchool card, shop at our charity shops, donate second-hand goods for resale and lots more to assist us help our furry orphans,” said Fleischer. Walkers are also catered for in the race and those who just want to have fun are invited to enjoy live entertainment from some of Durban’s leading performing arts groups.