Peter Louis Award spreads its wings

Durban - It’s not just about buildings but also everyone and everything associated with them. The Peter Louis Award, offered by the KwaZulu-Natal branch of the SA Institute of Architects, is open to people from authors of books related to buildings to carpenters who craft with patience; tour guides who tell the stories of historic edifices to thatchers responsible for roofs looking natural and aesthetic as well as watertight.

Story continues below Advertisement

And, of course, architects. “The Peter Louis Award recognises either a body of work in – or a demonstrated commitment to – the conservation of the built environment,” the SAIA-KZN put it more formally. “And it should represent the cultural and physical diversity of KZN.”

Story continues below Advertisement

In line with keeping the awards inclusive to a broad range of society, the institute will use its previous award winners to select which entries qualify to make presentations. The last Peter Louis Award was handed to Michele Jacobs, archivist at UKZN’s architecture library “for her enthusiastic and endearing administration of the archives at UKZN’s Barrie Biermann Architectural Library and for promoting conservation of the built environment through her research and recording of archival material”. She added that she valued the recognition the award gave her outside of the university.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jacobs said many people were not aware of the concept of what the built environment is. “They think it’s buildings, not parts of buildings or aspects of architecture that are not in the public eye. “There are a lot of people out there who are doing stuff and don’t expect recognition. They do it because they love heritage and the built environment. Sometimes they don’t think about being associated with architecture.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Other previous recipients of the award have been an architect, a building contractor, an artist, a municipal administrator and a city councillor. The award comprises a scroll and no money. The award honours Peter Louis, a professional quantity surveyor and long-standing member of the Architectural Heritage Committee, who died in 2002. The deadline for nominations is August 2.