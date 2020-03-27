Pets 'not at risk' of coronavirus

Durban - Experts from the World Health Organisation and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention agree cats and dogs are not at risk of getting Covid­-19 or transmitting it to humans, NPO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) has offered information about the best ways to keep animal companions and their guardians safe and healthy during this unprecedented outbreak. Senior vice-president of international campaigns Jason Baker said dogs and cats relied on their caregivers, especially at a time of crisis. Baker warned caregivers to never put masks on animals because this could cause breathing problems and said they should be allowed to move about your home normally. He advised people who were sick or under medical attention for Covid-19 to avoid close contact with animals and have another member of their household care for them to avoid getting the virus on their fur.

“The coronavirus can be left on animals’ fur, just as it can remain on any other surface an infected person has touched,” said Baker.

People tended to go to panic mode during such times and stockpile. Baker advised against this, saying it could result in shortages for others. Instead, he said people should ensure that they have enough food and medicine for their pets and assist neighbours who may not be able to shop for theirs by donating pet food to food banks.

“Peta is asking everyone to ensure that their animals are still getting healthy food, plenty of exercise and lots of love.”

Jade Ashford from Paw Prints Rescue Rehoming said the lockdown was a major inconvenience for the organisation and the puppies it kept. Ashford said puppies would be stuck with them for three weeks because all their adoptions had been put on hold, adding that they could not go out to do home checks, collect puppies and that people were not coming in to meet puppies.

“Thankfully, there have been a lot of people who have come forward to help foster puppies, but the problem is it’s short-term. They get used to the comfort of a loving home, only to then go back to welfare facilities and shelters,” said Ashford.

Another concern for Ashford was some supermarkets putting out fliers and posters on their windows with messages warning people against touching dogs. As a result, she said many people have resorted to dumping their dogs at the SPCA because they believe the virus is passed on from animals.

Founder of Pawperfect Nation, Jessica Singh, said it was alarming and concerning that police stations had refused to stamp affidavits for animal rescuers and feeders, adding that it seemed they were not aware that animal care was listed under essential services in the lockdown regulations.

Singh runs a small cat sanctuary in her home where she keeps feral and stray cats; she also feeds feral and stray around her neighbourhood. She said another owner of a cat sanctuary, advocate Andre Stokes, was asking for an order from the High Court for rescuers and feeders to be allowed to go out and feed stray cats and dogs around Durban.

The Kloof & Highway SPCA is still fully operational during the lock-down which has caused a dramatic decrease in donations, even though they would be operating 24/7 during the period, responding to all calls of animal cruelty or emergencies. Staff will also take care of strays or unwanted pets in their care.