Petty crimes hot-up in winter months with longer nights

Durban — Winter’s longer nights of darkness provide an ideal setting for criminals targeting valuables in gardens, backyards and outbuildings of homes, security companies warn. Fidelity ADT recently raised the alarm about the spike of petty crimes for this time of year after a spate of gas bottles were targeted by fence-hoppers, especially in places like Ballito and KwaDukuza.

Fidelity Services Group communications and marketing head Charnel Hattingh confirmed criminals’ recent interest in gas bottles. “The theft of gas bottles has shot up over the past three weeks, with at least five incidents we are aware of. Gas bottles of all sizes were targeted. This usually happened in the early hours on weekdays. “With the onset of winter and nights being darker for longer, this usually results in petty crimes being perpetrated by fence-hoppers and others.

“It’s possible that load shedding, even though it has been suspended for at least 50 days already, could have resulted in gas bottles becoming a target for criminal syndicates.” Hattingh said no arrests have been made. Recently, the company also warned about gate motors, tyres and rims being snatched, and car batteries.

“The suspects are highly skilled and very silent. They typically scout the area during the day, sometimes even poisoning dogs, and then returning later to steal your valuables. These are not random acts.” Hattingh urged property owners not to become complacent about perimeter security around homes. She recommended improving lighting in yards and installing security beams as an early warning system.

She advised dog owners to ensure the animals could see entrance gates but were not be able to reach them, to protect them from poisoning. Blue Security community support specialist Jane Davies said theft of copper pipes and taps was consistently on the rise in areas south of Durban. “It has become a major inconvenience for homeowners.”

Davies suggested copper pipes and fittings be replaced with polycarb alternatives, where possible. To prevent theft of property from backyards and outbuildings, she recommends locking items away and the installation of security devices like outside beams. She advised that keys and remotes not be left hanging in or on doors or near windows, because criminals were able to access them by removing glass panes and fishing them out with poles and other instruments.