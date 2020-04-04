PICS: Durban hospital stops admitting patients after 3 die from coronavirus

Durban - Three patients have died from the Covid-19 virus at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban. This was confirmed by the Netcare Group CEO, Dr Richard Friedland, as the hospital closed its emergency departments and stopped admitting patients on Friday. Speaking before the hospital confirmed the deaths, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the KwaZulu-Natal government was considering shutting down “a Durban private hospital”. Zikalala said of 20 nurses at the hospital who had been tested, 11 were positive. Zikalala raised the issue of the hospital during a press briefing to announce the launch of the coronavirus testing, which will take place today in uMlazi, in the south of Durban. The township was the home of a school teacher who had recently died after testing positive for the virus.

“There is a strong possibility that we may shut down the entire hospital, and we have advised them to stop taking new patients.

“We have collective responsibility to leave no stone unturned in finding all the contacts of those who have tested positive, and those who have passed away,” said Zikalala.

He said the process of tracing all the patients who were treated at the hospital from March 1 onwards so that they could be screened and tested, had begun.

“In the last 72 hours, three patients have passed away from Covid-19 at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital. We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the patients’ loved ones and pray for them in this time of great loss and sadness,” said Friedland.

Two of the fatalities have been named as a teacher at Isipingo Platt Drive Primary School, who died on Tuesday, and Bill Buchanan retirement home resident, Drienie Dorrington, who died on Thursday.

Friedland said: “Two of the patients were first admitted to the hospital on March 9 and 13 respectively, and the third patient on March 14.

“These patients did not have a history of recent international travel or known contact with a person who was Covid-19 positive, nor did they present any symptoms of Covid-19 when they were screened on admission.”

He added that the hospital’s management were explaining the situation and measures being taken with patients, as well as contacting relatives in this regard.

When the Independent on Saturday visited the hospital yesterday, staff wearing masks could be seen posted at a desk outside the casualty department.

A woman who arrived at the hospital for an appointment said she was sent home. Her husband, who brought her there, said he was not allowed to drive onto the hospital premises.

The Netcare group said the situation had prompted the company and the hospital, in close collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, to take the precautionary decision to test all healthcare and support workers who may have come into contact with the three patients for Covid-19 infection.

A statement issued by the group said: “We immediately put further measures in place, including the closure of the hospital’s emergency department and stopping all new admissions into the hospital.

“There is also a considerable initiative to reinforce all infection control precautions and monitoring of all precautions will be conducted several times a day.

“As persons infected with Covid-19 frequently have no or few symptoms but may still be contagious, Netcare yesterday took the precautionary decision to increase the level of screening and testing of nursing, support and contracted staff, doctors, paramedics, as well as current patients at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital, to determine whether or not they are clear of Covid-19 infection,” the statement read.

“Ongoing daily screening of all staff, doctors and contract workers will continue before they are allowed to enter the hospital. This will enable prompt identification and testing of any persons at risk who may not have had symptoms on previous days.”

Last night, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 was up to 1505, with two more fatalities ­confirmed, bringing that count up to nine.

With the second week of lockdown starting for South Africans, Mkhize warned that these numbers would rise, particularly when the state started rolling out community testing instead of doing reactive testing when a person displayed symptoms.

Also yesterday, Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the government was communicating with health workers and unions about protective equipment.

He said the Department of Trade and Industry, and the departments of Health, International Relations, and the Treasury were working together, with partnerships with organised business, to address national areas of weakness. He said the Chinese government was assisting and they expected a shipment of urgently needed equipment to arrive in South Africa soon.

Phaahla complimented the majority of South Africans for complying with the shutdown order, but warned South Africa was far from overcoming “this situation”, and he urged everyone to comply to minimise this “very difficult situation”.