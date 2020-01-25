Pinetown primed for new vision









eThekwini worker, Bra Dee busy sweeps Pixley ka Seme street in the Durban city centre. The eThekwini Municipality has undertaken to create social housing projects as part of a multibillion-rand project to breathe life into the inner city. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - A new Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) has its eyes on Pinetown. The project started in June last year researching what Pinetown stakeholders needed to do to address the town’s commercial, social, political and economic needs. The UIP’s goal is to attract public and private investment. Spearheading the development, Phakama Nhassengo said they wanted Pinetown stakeholders to identify a common, achievable vision which can be activated step-by-step and be supported by eThekwini city partners. Nhassengo said the eThekwini Municipality’s Economic Development Unit and National Treasury were contributing to the inclusion of specialist capacity.

“Very importantly, the project focuses on creating and supporting urban nodes that will create accessible, vibrant, safe, walkable public places of opportunity that promote social cohesion and inclusive growth,” Nhassego said.

He said National Treasury recognised that not all key economic areas were structured in the same way, yet they all had the potential to meet their community needs.

For this reason, Nhassego said, Treasury was working to develop models which applied to specific needs of areas which do not necessarily meet all the traditional precinct management requirements.

“These are degenerating urban areas where the land value is low, making precinct management levies hard to raise and owner/ investor confidence hard to drive, and in emerging spaces such as townships, where business owners as opposed to landowners drive vibrancy and success,” Nhassengo said.

He said they were taking a different approach to enhance the traditional UIP model and include stakeholders outside the commercial property owner grouping which currently directs how a UIP is managed in the planning, funding and implementation of a precinct management structure.

“Business owners, residents, the users of public open space and the commuters who move through them are critical voices in all public spaces and, in our processes of engagement and planning, are given equal voice to those who own the land.”

SAPS, metro police, DSW and other municipal departments are involved in the project and initial work should be completed in May.

Garry Cullen, of eThekwini economic development unit, said: “We see this project as a way to uncover new models of precinct management, which will allow more of the city’s urban nodes to thrive.”

People can comment on the Pinetown UIP website or email the UIP manager Stephen Richardson at [email protected]